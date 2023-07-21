Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 5,734.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,955 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of 10x Genomics worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.73. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,655 shares of company stock worth $2,997,504 in the last three months. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

