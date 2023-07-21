Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $655,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $450.10 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $493.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

