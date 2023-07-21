Signaturefd LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.