Signaturefd LLC Sells 332 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,795,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.07. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $105.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

