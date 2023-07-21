AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

