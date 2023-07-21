Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $164,197,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.4 %

CPB opened at $46.56 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

