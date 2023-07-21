Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 11,134 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 144,559 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 648.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

