Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.52.

Workday Stock Down 4.0 %

Workday stock opened at $222.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.48. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of -215.84, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.