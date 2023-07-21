Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

LHX opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.03 and a 200 day moving average of $197.82. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

