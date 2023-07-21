Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,521.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

