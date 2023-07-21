Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ameren by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,984,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,358,000 after purchasing an additional 849,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

