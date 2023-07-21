Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 19,214 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,775 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in eBay by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 806,540 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $53,490,000 after buying an additional 305,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 1,571.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Trading Down 0.4 %

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.