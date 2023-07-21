Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $2,574,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $184.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.50 and a 200 day moving average of $201.85. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.43.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

