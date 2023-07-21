Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.85 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

