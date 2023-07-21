Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,113,000 after acquiring an additional 389,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $218.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.49. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $166.56 and a 52 week high of $220.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

