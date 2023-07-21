Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $290,000 Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 237.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

