AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 257 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 24.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 478.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR opened at $200.03 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $202.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

