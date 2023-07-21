Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 46,779 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,779 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

