Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.37. 11,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 485,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKST shares. Bank of America started coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13.
Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
