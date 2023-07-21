HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $12.05. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 1,250,416 shares trading hands.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,744 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.67.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

