Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 18,425 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Hess by 22.9% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 5.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 14.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Hess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

