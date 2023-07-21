Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.95 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

