Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 5.8%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 206,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 758,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KURA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $753.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Malley purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,573,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 206,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.