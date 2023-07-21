580 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,274,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

MDGL stock opened at $213.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.35 and its 200 day moving average is $267.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of -0.76. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MDGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

