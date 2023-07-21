Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 8.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 381,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,656,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.35.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 160,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 289,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

