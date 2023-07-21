Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.