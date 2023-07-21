XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.06. 2,570,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,147,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BOCOM International cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 264.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 29.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 180.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.