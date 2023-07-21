Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

IQV opened at $226.37 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.