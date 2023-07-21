Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,552,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,246,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Royal Gold by 3,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,080,000 after acquiring an additional 289,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $120.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.14.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.