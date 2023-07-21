435 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.4 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.