UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 5.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 118,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,025,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIGR. Citigroup reduced their target price on UP Fintech from $7.67 to $6.32 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

