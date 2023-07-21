Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 7.2% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. 1,407,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,467,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,530 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 642,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 433,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

