The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,878 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

