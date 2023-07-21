Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 23,096 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,717,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,377,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.42 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

