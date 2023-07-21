Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Up 9.7%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 437,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,818,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $757.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Rackspace Technology's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

