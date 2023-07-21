1,968 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

