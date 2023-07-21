TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,168,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,293,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WULF has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on TeraWulf from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

TeraWulf Stock Down 9.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

