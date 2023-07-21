Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 419 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $21,799,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $256.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.96. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.90 and a 52-week high of $257.86.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

