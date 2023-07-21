Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,257 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Woodward worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $121.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

