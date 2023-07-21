Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.42% of Lumentum worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Lumentum stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

