Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,535 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.19% of HF Sinclair worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

