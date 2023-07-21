SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of SEI Investments worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.08 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

SEI Investments Profile



SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

