Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,431 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

