Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Lennar worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

