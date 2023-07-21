LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LKQ were worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $1,315,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in LKQ by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 476,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in LKQ by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

LKQ stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

