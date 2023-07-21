Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

