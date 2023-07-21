Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Globus Medical worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after buying an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $127,161,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GMED opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.