Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $16,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 522.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $318.50 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $323.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. 9.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

