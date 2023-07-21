Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 14,873 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.30% of Option Care Health worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2,303.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

