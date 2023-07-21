Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,318 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Jabil worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Down 1.5 %

JBL opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $115.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.